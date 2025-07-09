(BIVN) – Episode 28 in the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano got underway Wednesday morning.

The latest episode began at 4:10 a.m. HST on July 9, and by 6 a.m., lava fountains from the north vent reached approximately 1000 feet (305 meters) high.

Volcanic ash, pumice, and Peleʻs hair were being blown to the south-southwest of the vent. “According to USGS weather stations just southwest of the summit, winds are blowing from the north-northeast direction at approximately 15 miles per hour, which suggests that volcanic gas emissions and volcanic material will be distributed south-southwest,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote shortly after 5 a.m., adding “such trade winds typically turn more to the northeast during daylight hours.”

From the USGS HVO:

Episode 28 was preceded by gas pistoning cycles, some of which produced small lava overflows at the north vent yesterday. Fountains from the north vent are currently 150 feet (45 meters) high and feeding multiple lava streams at 5 a.m. HST. Inflationary tilt reached approximately 14 microradians since the end of the last episode. Seismic tremor began increasing and tilt at UWD switched from inflationary to slightly deflationary at about 4:15 a.m. HST, a few minutes after lava flows began erupting onto the crater floor. Most episodes of Halemaʻumaʻu lava fountaining since December 23, 2024, have continued for around a day or less and have been separated by pauses in eruptive activity lasting generally at least several days.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level/Aviation Color Code for Kīlauea remain at WATCH/ORANGE. All current and recent activity is within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.