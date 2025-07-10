(BIVN) – A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with numerous offenses, following a series of alleged crimes that started with a stolen vehicle at the Kona Airport, and ended with a car crash in Hilo.

Police say Lasty Jessy of Kea‘au was arrested on Sunday, July 6th, after a car crash at the intersection of Kanoelehua Avenue and West Kawailani Street.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The charges stem from an incident reported on July 4 at approximately 8:20 p.m. A 57-year-old woman reported that she was dropping off a friend at the airport when she parked her gray Subaru sedan along the curb in front of the passenger check-in area. After exiting her vehicle to unload luggage, she left the engine running and the driver’s door open. While saying goodbye to her friend, she saw a man, later identified as Jessy, enter the driver’s seat without permission and attempt to drive away.

The victim ran to the open driver’s door and grabbed the steering wheel in an effort to stop the suspect. She was dragged a few feet by the moving vehicle before being forced to let go. Kona patrol officers responded to the scene, and an island-wide All-Points Bulletin was issued for the stolen vehicle. The woman was transported to Kona Community Hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to her head and body and later released. On Sunday, July 6, at 1:25 a.m., a South Hilo patrol officer spotted the stolen vehicle on East Kawili Street. When the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle sped away onto Makaala Street and then southbound on Kanoelehua Avenue, continuing to flee in a reckless manner. For public safety reasons, police terminated the pursuit. Later that morning, at about 6:37 a.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a major traffic collision at the intersection of Kanoelehua Avenue and West Kawailani Street. A Department of Land and Natural Resources DOCARE officer witnessed the stolen Subaru run a red light and collide with a Toyota SUV making a lawful turn. Jessy fled the crash scene on foot but was detained by the DOCARE officer until police arrived and placed him under arrest. He was transported to the East Hawai‘i Detention Facility. Both vehicles were severely damaged, but neither driver was seriously injured. The southbound lanes of Kanoelehua Avenue were closed for several hours for investigation. Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section recovered the stolen vehicle as evidence.



Through the investigation, Jessy was also identified as the driver who fled from officers earlier that morning.

Jessy was later charged with:

First-degree robbery

Unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle

First-degree theft

Resisting an order to stop

Operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant

Driving without a valid driver’s license

Reckless driving

Inattention to driving

Anyone who may have witnessed any part of this incident is asked to contact Detective Robert Kamau Jr. at (808) 961-2384 or via email at robert.kamau@hawaiicounty.gov.

“Police remind the public to remain vigilant and always secure your vehicle,” the police department added. “Never leave your car unlocked or running, even for a short time and are nearby.”