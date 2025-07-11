(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is paused. The most recent episode, Episode 28, occurred on July 9, with approximately 9 hours of lava fountaining from the north vent.

This week’s Volcano Watch, written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates, details one of the monitoring challenges of the current eruptive activity: the growing field of tephra.

From the Volcano Watch:

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) maintains a network of nearly 150 monitoring instruments on Kīlauea, which track activity above and below the surface. The ongoing high fountain eruption episodes in Halemaʻumaʻu present new challenges to maintaining parts of the Kīlauea summit monitoring network near and immediately downwind of the eruptive vents.

On July 10, HVO field engineers strapped snowshoes on as they prepared to work in the closed area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, southwest of the two eruptive vents in Halemaʻumaʻu. With each step, the ground crunched and their feet sunk a little. The large footprint of snowshoes keep the field engineers walking on top of the frothy pumice everywhere, rather than through it. Tiny pieces of volcanic glass shimmered in the air, which was filled with the soft sound of clinking glass. They wore full-face respirators to protect themselves from these particles, called tephra. Tephra is a word for any volcanic material that is erupted and travels through the air before landing on the ground. It includes very small particles, such as volcanic ash, as well as light and frothy rocks full of holes called reticulite, more robust rocks like scoria, larger pieces called bombs, and ever-present Pele’s Hair. Lava fountains of the ongoing episodic eruption in Halemaʻumaʻu have created a growing tephra blanket downwind of the eruptive vents. On the crater rim closest to the vents, the tephra is as thick as 80 feet (25 meters). Lava flows fed by these fountaining episodes have also covered nearly 850 acres (344 hectares) of Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor, up to 236 feet (72 meters) thick in some areas. HVO staff have moved several monitoring stations that were located in areas too close to lava flows or areas buried by falling tephra. The instruments themselves remained functional and most, including the F1 thermal camera, KWcam, B1cam, and continuous laser rangefinder, have been redeployed near the V1 streaming camera, an area less likely to be impacted by the eruption. The B2cam on the crater floor underwent a full melt down, but its solar power supply survived and was airlifted to the south rim to power the new V3 livestream camera.