HILO, Hawaiʻi - The gathering was held the day before the U.S. House of Representatives was expected to vote on articles of impeachment against President Trump.
images courtesy Dena Smith Ellis
(BIVN) – An estimated 150 people rallied along the Hilo Bayfront near the King Kamehameha statue on Tuesday, the day before the U.S. House of Representatives was expected to vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his Ukraine conduct.
According to Dena Smith Ellis, the rally received “constant honking and support” from passing motorists.
