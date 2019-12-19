(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Wind Watch, in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon for the entire island of Hawaiʻi, as a strong high pressure system builds north of the islands.

East winds of 25 to 40 mph are expected, with damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, which “could blow down trees and power lines, leading to power outages,” forecasters said, adding that “travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles crossing higher elevations.”

“Winds are expected to be especially strong where they are accelerated over and downwind of mountain tops and ridges, through valleys and gaps in terrain, and down slope,” the National Weather Service said.

Due to the High Wind Watch, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense is urging residents take the following precautions: