(BIVN) – The Thirty Meter Telescope says the decision to open the Mauna Kea Access Road should not be predicated on the timing to start TMT construction, and added that Hawaiʻi government “has not demonstrated that they are able to provide safe, sustained access to Maunakea for everyone,” following today’s announcement that law enforcement will be standing down on the mountain.

Governor David Ige said his decision to remove state law enforcement and traffic barriers from the area by Puʻuhuluhulu, and the plan to reopen the Mauna Kea Access Road, was made after the TMT International Observatory told him the project is not ready to proceed at this time. Ige said the project is not leaving Hawaiʻi.

Dr. Gordon Squires, TMT Vice President for External Relations, provided this statement following the governor’s press conference: