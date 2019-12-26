(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Mayor Harry Kim announced on Thursday that an agreement has been reached with Thirty Meter Telescope opponents that will result in clearing the Mauna Kea Access Road in order to make it “completely accessible to the public.”

The mayor said in a media release that the Mauna Kea Access Road will be temporarily closed to the public until Saturday, December 28.

“Under an agreement with the protectors, the clearing operation will involve the collaborative efforts of State and County agencies working together with the protectors,” the mayoral media release stated. “During the road closure, access will be limited to telescope personnel, ranchers, conservation workers, hunters and cultural practitioners, as previously arranged, the Mayor said. The County of Hawai‘i appreciates everyone’s cooperation and understanding of the temporary closure.”

The December 28 reopening will coincide with the reopening of the Maunakea Visitor Station at Halepōhaku.

TMT opponents previously said they were given a December 26 deadline to clear the Mauna Kea Access Road area.

UPDATE (1 p.m.) – According to a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message: