(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Warning for west facing shores of the Big Island, as well as a High Wind Warning for Hawaiʻi Island summits, both of which will be in effect on New Years Eve.

“A hurricane-force low produced an extra large northwest swell that will be producing hazardous surf exposed north and west facing shores tonight through Tuesday night,” forecasters said. “Surf will subside starting New Year’s Day.”

The High Surf Warning will be in effect until 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Surf will build to 10 to 15 feet along North and South Kona shores into Tuesday.

UPDATE: The area under the High Surf Warning includes the South Kohala coast.

“Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution,” Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated. “Beaches may be closed without notice.”

A High Wind Warning is also in effect for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa above 11,000 feet. Northeast to east winds will be 35 to 60 mph with gusts up to 70 mph, forecasters say.

It is recommended that motorists postpone travel to the summits until the winds subside.