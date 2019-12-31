(BIVN) – Three West Hawaiʻi beach parks will close early today.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources’ State Parks Division will be closing Hāpuna Beach State Recreation Area, Kīholo State Park Reserve and Kekaha Kai State Park (Mahaiʻula and Kua Bay sections) early at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Kekaha Kai normally closes at 7 p.m. daily, and Hāpuna closes at 8 p.m. daily. Kīholo closes at 6 p.m. between Labor Day to March 31.

The closing of the parks early is to discourage fireworks, state officials say. All fireworks are prohibited in state parks to protect the natural resources of the area.

The parks will resume their normal hours on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.