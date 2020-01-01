video contains Jan. 1, 2020 audio message from Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense
Several West Hawaii Beaches Closed As High Surf Continues
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The High Surf Warning has been cancelled but a High Surf Advisory continues and more beaches in Kona have been closed.
(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense has an updated list of West Hawaiʻi beach closures, as high surf continues to impact Kona and Kohala shores on the first day of the new year.
The following beaches are closed today:
The Wharf at Mahukona Beach Park
Spencer Beach Park
Kaunaʻoa Beach and Mauʻumae Beach at Mauna Kea Beach Resort
Hapuna Beach Park
Kua Bay
Laʻaloa Beach Park
Kahaluʻu Beach Park
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has continued a High Surf Advisory until 6 p.m. this evening, as “a large northwest swell has been gradually lowering but will continue to produce advisory level surf along most north and west facing shores today.” forecasters wrote. The previously issued High Surf Warning has been cancelled.
Surf heights will be 6 to 10 feet along west facing shores of the Big Island today.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The High Surf Warning has been cancelled but a High Surf Advisory continues and more beaches in Kona have been closed.
(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense has an updated list of West Hawaiʻi beach closures, as high surf continues to impact Kona and Kohala shores on the first day of the new year.
The following beaches are closed today:
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has continued a High Surf Advisory until 6 p.m. this evening, as “a large northwest swell has been gradually lowering but will continue to produce advisory level surf along most north and west facing shores today.” forecasters wrote. The previously issued High Surf Warning has been cancelled.
Surf heights will be 6 to 10 feet along west facing shores of the Big Island today.