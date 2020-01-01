(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense has an updated list of West Hawaiʻi beach closures, as high surf continues to impact Kona and Kohala shores on the first day of the new year.

The following beaches are closed today:

The Wharf at Mahukona Beach Park

Spencer Beach Park

Kaunaʻoa Beach and Mauʻumae Beach at Mauna Kea Beach Resort

Hapuna Beach Park

Kua Bay

Laʻaloa Beach Park

Kahaluʻu Beach Park

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has continued a High Surf Advisory until 6 p.m. this evening, as “a large northwest swell has been gradually lowering but will continue to produce advisory level surf along most north and west facing shores today.” forecasters wrote. The previously issued High Surf Warning has been cancelled.

Surf heights will be 6 to 10 feet along west facing shores of the Big Island today.