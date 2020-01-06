UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) – Rescue crews responded to one kayak and one paddleboard in distress offshore Puakō, where sustained winds of 25 to 30 mph were creating extreme ocean conditions.

Ocean Safety personnel were able to locate an overturned kayak with 4 persons clinging on as it was being wind-driven further off shore. One adult and three children were retrieved and brought to shore safely.

Also, one paddle boarder was also assisted to shore by Ocean Safety personnel.

“The public is reminded to be aware of and familiarize themselves with ocean conditions prior to beginning any ocean related activities,” the Hawaiʻi County Fire Department stated.

(BIVN) – A High Wind Warning has been issued for the Kohala area on Hawaiʻi Island, and County officials say Spencer Beach Park and Hapuna Beach Park are now closed.

East winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are possible for leeward North and South Kohala, including Waikoloa. Elsewhere on Hawaii Island, a Wind Advisory is in effect.

“Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines and damage roofs,” said the The National Weather Service in Honolulu. “Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

Forecasters say very windy conditions can be expected over parts of Maui and Hawaii counties, including the Big Island summits, for the next few days.

According to a Monday alert from the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense agency, residents are advised to:

Secure outdoor items that may be affected or create a danger such as canopies, trash cans, and outdoor furniture.

Secure boats and aircraft.

Be aware of fallen trees, down utility lines and debris on roadways.

Consider postponing or cancelling outdoor activity.

A High Surf Advisory is also in effect for east-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island due to the strong trade winds.