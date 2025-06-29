(BIVN) – High lava fountains erupted at the summit of Kīlauea volcano on Sunday, as Episode 27 got underway within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Sustained lava fountains began at 8:03 a.m. and grew slowly. By 9:03 a.m. the height and vigor of the fountains increased dramatically, summit inflation changed to deflation, and tremor increased.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued a Volcanic Activity Notice at 9:31 a.m. HST.

“According to the National Weather Service, winds are blowing from the northeast to east direction, though field observations indicate that actual wind conditions are more variable,” the USGS HVO reported. “Consequently, at this time it is uncertain what direction volcanic gas emissions and tephra from the lava fountain may be distributed around Halemaʻumaʻu.”

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a radio message at 11:29 a.m. HST, saying:

Eruption episode 27 has begun at Kilauea Volcano. When erupting, Halemaumau Crater is truly a site to see. If your travels take you to the volcano today please be aware of traffic congestion in and around Hawaiian Volcanoes National Park. Drive with caution as pedestrians and parked vehicles may be near or on the roadway. Be patient, as your kokua will allow everyone to enjoy this event.



Also be aware of tephra on Highway 11 South and East of the Park. If you have a sensitive respiratory system, you should avoid the areas downwind of the eruption. The winds are variable, so remain alert.

By 11:40 a.m. HST, a field crew measured the lava fountains erupting from the north vent at 1,115 ft (340 m) in height. Tephra was seen falling within the crater and to the south-southwest.