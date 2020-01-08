(BIVN) – A Brown Water Advisory has been issued at Hilo Bay to Honoliʻi in East Hawai‘i.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch says recent heavy rains has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters.

“The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris,” a health department message stated on Wednesday. “Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.”

We will update this story when the advisory is discontinued.