(BIVN) – The Flash Flood Warning issued by the National Weather Service for East Hawaiʻi remains in effect, while the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense has an updated list of road closures.

State and County Highway officials report the following roads are open for through traffic:

Highway 19 and Daniel K Inouye Highway

S. Kopua Road in upper Puna

Pohaku Drive in lower Puna

The following roads remain closed at this time:

Bayfront Highway, Pauahi Street and Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo

Highway 11 in Kaʻū between the 57 and 62 Mile Markers.

“Remember that road closures may occur without notice,” emergency officials stated. “Conditions are life threatening, please stay out of areas that are flooding, this is no time for sightseeing.”

Due to the flooding conditions, Hawaiʻi County Mass Transit bus routes maybe interrupted without notice. Please keep yourself up to date by visiting HeleOnbus.org for the latest bus schedules and cancellations, officials say.

For information on shelters contact Civil Defense at 935-0031.

At 1:24 p.m. HST, the National Weather Service wrote:

At 120 PM HST, emergency management reported that significant flooding impacts continued across windward Big Island, with numerous road closures reported. In addition, radar showed newly-developed heavy showers affecting the area from Hilo to Volcano to Pahala that were spreading upslope, and toward the Hamakua District.

The Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire island of Hawaiʻi.