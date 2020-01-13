(BIVN) – This weekend’s flooding rains and rough surf have compromised water quality along Hawaiʻi Island shores.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch issued an alert on Monday morning, saying:

The recent heavy rains has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Hawaiʻi Island. “The island atmosphere remains moist and unstable, and the ground in many windward and upslope areas remains soaked from recent rainfall,” said the National Weather Service in Honolulu. “Strong trade winds will deliver abundant moisture, while a low aloft continues to provide instability, potentially fueling locally heavy rainfall. Any heavy showers that develop will lead to runoff in streams and rivers, increasing the potential for flash flooding.”

The Flash Flood Watch is expected to be in place through this afternoon.