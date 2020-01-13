(BIVN) – The sky has cleared and the ice covering the Maunakea observatory webcams has melted enough to reveal a blanket of deep snow on the summit Monday morning.

The Winter Storm Warning that was issued for the tops of Maunakea or Mauna Loa is no longer in effect. The “E Mauna Kea Summit” recorded 24.59 inches of precipitation over a 48 hour period ending at 1 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

As of this posting, the Maunakea Access Road remains closed to the public at the Visitor Information Station at the 9,200 foot level. Rangers say snowy and icy road conditions persist.

Snow also covers the top of Mauna Loa to the south. “Winter weather hazards currently exist at the summit of Mauna Loa,” stated Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. “Prospective backpackers for the area must consult the Backcountry Office.”