(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is making steady progress to reopen the popular Nāhuku, or Thurston Lava Tube.

On Monday, the National Park Service said that starting on Tuesday, Jan. 28, the unpaved emergency “Escape Road” between Highway 11 and the comfort station at Nāhuku will be closed to the public while repairs to a faulty electrical line are made. Park officials say:

The replacement line will be placed underground after the area is trenched. Repairs could take two to four weeks. Most visitors will not notice the Escape Road closure, which is necessary to complete the last big step towards the reopening of Nāhuku.

The lava tube could be reopened in the next few weeks, “barring any unforeseen circumstances”, park officials say.

According to the National Park: