(BIVN) – Waimea’s second medical cannabis dispensary is set to open on Tuesday. NOTE: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the opening day as Monday.

Hawaiian Ethos, LLC announced the grand opening of its second dispensary on Hawaiʻi Island, located at the Uilani Plaza at 64-1035 Mamalahoa Highway. The company’s first location opened in June 2019 in Kona.

The Waimea dispensary hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, starting February 4.

“We’re really looking forward to better serving this part of the island, and put a lot of thought into choosing a location. Patients can expect the same great experience provided at our Kona dispensary – quality medicine, friendly and knowledgeable staff, easy parking, and a clean, comfortable space,” said Hawaiian Ethos’ Communications Director, Diana Hahn, in a media release.

According to the release:

In addition to a large medical offering that includes pulmonary and non-pulmonary, as well as controlled-dose options, Hawaiian Ethos is also proud to announce that its cultivation operation is on its way to being 100% sun-powered.

“We already use natural sunlight to grow medicine, but we will soon be meeting our ancillary electricity needs with solar power, putting us on track to be the first dispensary in Hawaii to have a carbon-neutral grow,” added Hawaiian Ethos Communications Director, Diana Hahn.

Hawaiian Ethos says it will host a grand opening celebration open to the public in the parking lot of Uilani Plaza on Sunday, February 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will feature music by Mikey Fiyah and food by Cheese Please Hawaii. Local certifying physicians will also be available to provide information and answer questions. Access to the dispensary will be limited to patients and caregivers with 329 Cards.

This will be the second dispensary to open in Waimea. The first was opened in March 2019 by Big Island Grown Dispensaries at the Malama Pono Center.

For more information, visit the Hawaiian Ethos website.