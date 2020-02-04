(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued its first message on Tuesday at noon concerning the coronavirus threat.



The message, which was distributed by audio file to local media, stated:

A partnership was formed of key agencies of your Federal, State, and County Government, along with the medical community to ensure you receive timely and accurate information about the coronavirus. This partnership is committed to providing the residents of Hawaiʻi County the most reliable and accurate information available. As part of this partnership, an informational pamphlet is being developed that addresses the most frequently asked questions and will be ready for distribution this Friday.



Information provided by Civil Defense will be primarily what you need to know about the Coronavirus, health advisories and actions taken by government.



At this time, the following actions have been taken by governments:



China has restricted travel within their country in an effort to contain the virus.



The U.S. Government has restricted entry of passengers that have recently been in China and discourages travel to China.



State Health and State Transportation officials are working closely with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor and screen inbound passengers at Honolulu International Airport for any individuals that may have been affected by the virus.



The Department of Health has not reported any cases of coronavirus in Hawaiʻi.



Medical advisories have been issued to health providers across the State.



The Department of Health urges you to understand that the coronavirus is similar to seasonal flu. As with any flu, wash your hands thoroughly, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, stay home from work or school if you are sick, avoid close contact with sick individuals, and see your doctor if feeling ill.



Daily updates on issues that may affect you on the coronavirus will be provided by Civil Defense.



For more information, please call:



Civil Defense at 935-0031,



Department of Health at 974-6001,



Department of Health After-hours at 211