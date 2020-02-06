(BIVN) – The U.S. Coast Guard released drone video on Thursday showing a close-up of the 63-foot fishing vessel, Midway Island, which is currently grounded off Hilo with the potential to pollute the area with the possible 1,800 gallons of diesel fuel on board.

The boat is stuck at the bottom of the sheer cliffs between Wainaku Scenic Point and Honoliʻi Beach Park.

On February 3, the Hawaiʻi County Fire Department safely extricated the sole crew member aboard the vessel using a Billy Pugh Net. The man denied further medical attention or transport, but “stated that he had just arrived from Los Angeles after spending 34 days at sea and didn’t even make it in to the Harbor.”

According to the Thursday news release from the U.S. Coast Guard: