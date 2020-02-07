(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Winter Storm Warning Thursday night, in effect until noon Friday, for the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, as well as Haleakala on Maui.

“Deep moisture along a front will be over Maui and the Big Island this morning, producing periods of snow and freezing rain,” forecasters wrote. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected.

A High Wind Warning is also in effect for the mountains above 8,000 feet. Southwest to west winds are 40 to 65 mph, with gusts to 90 mph.

“Travel will be very difficult,” the National Weather Service wrote. “Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility.”

The road to the summit of Maunakea and the summit of Mauna Loa are closed.