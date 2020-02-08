graphic by BIVN, photo courtesy Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works
Alii Drive Goes To One Lane Next Week For Pothole Repair
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
KAILUA VILLAGE, Hawaiʻi - Traffic on Ali‘i Drive fronting Coconut Grove Marketplace will be reduced to one lane for the foreseeable future as crews work to repair damage caused by a sinkhole.
(BIVN) – Starting on February 11, a portion of Ali‘i Drive in Kailua Village will be reduced to one lane, 24 hours a day, as sinkhole repairs progress.
From the Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works:
Last week the Department of Public Works commenced repairs to Ali‘i Drive fronting Coconut Grove Marketplace due to a sinkhole that developed in late December. Initially, it was determined that traffic would be reduced to one lane of alternating travel between Hualālai and Walua Roads from 7 a.m. to sunset Monday through Friday.
However, due to construction conditions encountered during the repairs, starting Tuesday, February 11, 2020, the road will be reduced to one lane of alternating travel 24 hours a day for the duration of the project. It’s possible that Ali‘i Drive may be completely closed within the work zone if the road becomes unstable during excavation work. Road crews may also work on Saturdays to ensure the repairs are completed as expeditiously as possible.
Repairs to the sinkhole include repairing road damage caused by erosion, as well as stabilizing the area surrounding the sinkhole to prevent future erosion. The makai shoulder of the road, which has been closed to pedestrians since the sinkhole appeared in late December, will remain closed while repairs are performed.
Motorists are advised to be aware of traffic delays and to drive with caution in the work zone. Signs will be posted on Ali‘i Drive advising motorists of the roadwork and traffic signals will be installed on Ali‘i Drive at either end of Coconut Grove Marketplace to facilitate traffic flow.
The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding. If there are any questions or concerns, please call the Engineering Division at 961-8423.
close up of repair work on Alii Dr sinkhole, photo courtesy Hawaiʻi County DPW
