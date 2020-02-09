(BIVN) – A High Wind Warning has been issued for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa, and a Special Weather Statement has been posted for the rest of the Big Island on Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says northwest winds will be 20 to 40 mph above the 8,000 ft. level today, with localized gusts over 70 mph. Then, winds will increase tonight, “peaking at 35 to 75 mph with localized gusts over 120 mph tonight and early Monday.” Winds will begin to weaken Monday afternoon and Monday night.

The road to the summit of Maunakea is closed to the public at the Visitor Information Station at an elevation of 9,200 feet due to high winds and below freezing temperatures, rangers say.

The Mauna Loa summit is temporarily closed due to winter weather hazards, the National Park Service says.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service talked about possible windy conditions and coastal flooding for the rest of Hawaiʻi, saying in a Special Weather Statement: