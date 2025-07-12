(BIVN) – A new food truck gathering will debut at the Hilton Waikoloa Village this coming week.

The “Village Street Eats” will be held on Wednesday, July 16, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the resort’s Lower Parking Lot.

The event is free and open to resort guests and the local community alike. Free parking for attendees will also be offered.

“This new event series brings together a lineup of popular local food trucks for an evening spotlighting the diverse flavors that define Hawaii’s culinary scene,” resort officials say.

The debut lineup of food trucks:

Big Island Provisions

HI BAO

Thai Nong Khai

Jaw Jacker Grindz

143 Patisserie

Tea O’clock Hawaii

Jill Ann’s Caribbean Food

Kold Kountry Fried Ice Cream

The Hilton Waikoloa Village team will be serving refreshments and “a selection of Kona Brewing Company beers on draft.”

“We’re excited to host Village Street Eats for our guests and the community alike,” stated David Givens, general manager of Hilton Waikoloa Village. “With free entry, free parking, and a fun, relaxed environment, this event is all about bringing people together to enjoy great food with ‘ohana and friends. We invite everyone to come join us!”