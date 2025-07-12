(BIVN) – The Richardson Roughwater Swim returns to Hilo in August.

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation recently announced the 36th annual Richardson Roughwater Swim will take place on Saturday, August 30, at Richardson Ocean Park in Keaukaha.

The County says the one-mile swim is designed for strong swimmers “who can handle the open ocean course conditions, including currents and waves.”

Registration is now open, and the County provided this information:

Fee: $30 (includes entry and registration)

Deadline: All registration forms and fees must be mailed in and postmarked no later than Aug. 13

Forms and event information available at parks.hawaiicounty.gov.

Age Group Categories