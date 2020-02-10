(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has upgraded the High Surf Advisory for West Hawaiʻi to a High Surf Warning, and the County of Hawaiʻi reports several beach closures on Monday.

County Parks & Recreation and Ocean Safety report the following beach areas are closed due to dangerous surf:

Mahukona Wharf

Kaunaoa Beach at Maunakea Beach Resort

Hapuna Beach ocean access

Kua Bay ocean access

Laʻaloa Beach Park

Kahaluu Beach Park

Forecasteers say surf will build to 8 to 12 feet through tonight, then hold through Tuesday along west facing shores of the Big Island. Some locally higher waves will be possible along select western exposures, they say.

The National Weather Service explained:

The combination of a long-period northwest swell and strong northwest winds associated with a low pressure system just north of the state, will bring large and dangerous surf to most north and west facing shores at least through tonight. This will likely result in significant beach erosion, overwash onto vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, and surges within north and west facing harbors such as Haleiwa and Waianae.

“Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous,” Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated, adding that additional beaches may be closed without notice.



Meanwhile, a Wind Advisory remains in effect for the entire Big Island, while the summit of Maunakea and Mauna Loa are under a High Wind Warning and Winter Weather Advisory.