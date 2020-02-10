(BIVN) – A 136 mph wind gust blasted the summit of Maunakea overnight, as a High Wind Warning remains in place for Hawaiʻi Island summits.

The remarkable wind gust was measured overnight and reported on Monday by the National Weather Service. The data was apparently collected by a station at the Canada France Hawaiʻi Telescope.

43 mph winds were also measured at Kona airport and at Pohakuloa. Waimea measured a 42 mph gust, as well.

The high winds are associated with a strong cold front passing by just north of the state. Strong northwest winds developed along and behind the front, forecasters say, which lead to sporadic power outages and few downed trees across the state.

The High Wind Warning will stay in place until Tuesday morning, forecasters say, which means 120 mph wind gusts are still possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect.

Travel to the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa is not recommended until winds have subsided. Rangers are keeping the Mauna Kea Access Road closed at the Vistors Information Station, as well.