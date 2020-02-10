(BIVN) – A severe thunderstorm located 16 nautical miles northeast of Kapoho could be seen from Hilo just after 8 p.m. on Monday evening as it flashed silently over the ocean.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Special Marine Warning for Big Island windward waters until 9:30 p.m. HST as the storm moved southeast at 10 knots.

Forecasters detected wind gusts to nearly 50 knots and large hail associated with the passing storm. The severe thunderstorm was expected to remain over mainly open waters.

The west side of Hawaiʻi spent much of the early evening under a Flood Advisory as heavy rains soaked leeward areas.

A High Wind Warning remains in place for Big Islands summits and a Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for the same elevations. A High Surf Warning is also in effect for Kona and South Kohala shores.