(BIVN) – There have been no reported cases of coronavirus in Hawaiʻi. Still, government officials continue to issue daily messages related to the prospective pandemic.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense distributed this Coronavirus informational update for Tuesday, February 11th at 12 noon:

During the course of monitoring and screening inbound passengers at Honolulu International Airport, a U.S. citizen was identified who had traveled in Hubei Province, China within 14 days prior to landing in Honolulu.



The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declaration requires mandatory quarantine of anyone who recently traveled in Hubei Province be placed in mandatory quarantine. The Department of Health confirm the individual has been placed in mandatory quarantine at Pearl Harbor and reaffirms that this individual does NOT shows signs or symptoms of having the virus.



The Department of Health has NOT issued an advisory to the general public and confirm that there are NO cases of the coronavirus reported in Hawaii at this time.

For additional information on the coronavirus, officials say you call the Department of Health at 974-6001, or 211 after-hours. You can visit Health.hawaii.gov.