UPDATE (9 a.m. HST) – Both roads are now open.

(BIVN) – A Wind Advisory is in effect for Big Island interiors, a High Surf Advisory is in effect for east facing shores, and two road closures are being reported Thursday morning.

Highway 130 in Puna is closed in both directions between Shower Drive and the Keaʻau Transfer Station. A detour has been set up at Pohaku Drive through 40th Avenue through Olaʻa Road to Highway 11, officials say.

Police also say the Old Saddle Road is closed between the Daniel K. Inouye Highway and the lower Waikiʻi Ranch gate for approximately 8 hours due to numerous trees on the road. “Road crews are responding and will be working to remove the trees,” police say. “Use Daniel K. Inouye Highway as an alternate route.”

The summits and interior regions of Hawaiʻi are under a Wind Advisory, and could see southeast winds of 20 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph, until 6 pm this evening.

The increasing trades and “a brief period of short to moderate period easterly wind waves” has triggered a High Surf Advisory due to surf above 8 feet along exposed east facing shores through tonight. The National Weather Service says surf could drop below the advisory level Friday, but will remain elevated through the weekend.