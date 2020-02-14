(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued an updated COVID-19 information message on Friday, announcing that someone who visited the State of Hawaiʻi in January and February has come down with the coronavirus since returning to Japan.

The Department of Health Reports:

A visitor who exhibited cold-like symptoms while on Oahu from February 3 to 7 was diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) upon his return to Japan on February 8.

The visitor was on Maui from January 28 to February 3 and did not display any symptoms.

The State is still seeking more details on his exact itinerary including which places he visited and flights he was on.

State officials are also working to identify who else might have had close contact with the man and determine whether they are showing any signs of illness.

The Department of Health held a press conference on Oʻahu today, and continued to recommend that all persons practice good health and hygiene while coughing and keeping hands clean.



UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health provided this detailed information: