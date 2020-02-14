video by BIVN, audio from Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense
COVID-19 UPDATE: Visitor To Hawaii Tests Positive
by Big Island Video News
on at
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Officials say a visitor who exhibited cold-like symptoms while on Oʻahu from February 3 to 7 was diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) upon his return to Japan on February 8.
(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued an updated COVID-19 information message on Friday, announcing that someone who visited the State of Hawaiʻi in January and February has come down with the coronavirus since returning to Japan.
The Department of Health Reports:
A visitor who exhibited cold-like symptoms while on Oahu from February 3 to 7 was diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) upon his return to Japan on February 8.
The visitor was on Maui from January 28 to February 3 and did not display any symptoms.
The State is still seeking more details on his exact itinerary including which places he visited and flights he was on.
State officials are also working to identify who else might have had close contact with the man and determine whether they are showing any signs of illness.
The Department of Health held a press conference on Oʻahu today, and continued to recommend that all persons practice good health and hygiene while coughing and keeping hands clean.
UPDATE(5:45 p.m.) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health provided this detailed information:
The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) was notified today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that an adult male who traveled to Maui from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3 and to Oahu from Feb. 3-7 has been confirmed for COVID-19. The individual is a Japanese national who developed severe symptoms, sought medical care, and was diagnosed and tested after leaving Hawaii and returning home to Japan.
The Department of Health was informed that the individual had no symptoms while traveling on Maui and developed cold-like symptoms with no fever while staying on Oahu. The department has begun an investigation and is working closely with state, federal and county officials. A medical advisory was sent out today to alert the healthcare community in Hawaii to be vigilant about possible cases.
“The Department of Health has been expecting and preparing for identifying a travel-related case in Hawaii because of the widespread outbreak in China and other areas of the world. The state is more than ready with aggressive control and prevention measures as we work closely with our medical community and response partners,” said Health Director Bruce Anderson. “We are committed to keeping the public fully informed and will continue to provide updates as this situation unfolds.”
“The individual had no symptoms while on Maui and was not contagious,” said Dr. Sarah Park, state epidemiologist. “There is no increased risk on Maui from possible exposure. On Oahu, the individual had cold-like symptoms with no fever. I have alerted physicians that it’s possible that cases may surface sometime before Feb. 21 because the onset of illness is generally within 14 days.”
While traveling on Oahu, the individual stayed with his wife at a timeshare at the Grand Wakikian by Hilton Grand Vacations. The individual did not seek medical care in Hawaii and may have worn a mask during parts of his travel. DOH was informed that the individual wore a mask during his flight back to Japan. Using an mask when you are ill can protect others from becoming infected.
