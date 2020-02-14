(BIVN) – Police say the traffic that was brought to a standstill on Highway 130 on Thursday was due to a pedestrian fatality that occurred just south of the Keaʻau Transfer Station.

The identification of the victim is still pending, police say.

From Hawaiʻi County Police:

Responding to a 6:01 a.m. call, police determined that a male pedestrian was standing in the middle of the roadway on Highway 130, (within the Hilo-bound inner lane) when he was struck by multiple vehicles that were traveling north.



The pedestrian was struck in succession by at least three vehicles, a 2005 Chevy SUV, operated by a 66-year old female of Keaʻau, a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup operated by a 30-year old male from Pāhoa and a 2006 Toyota pickup operated by a 69-year old male from Pāhoa. None of the drivers of the vehicles that were involved sustained any injuries.



The pedestrian was unresponsive and he was later pronounced dead at the Hilo Medical Center at 8:46 a.m.



Police do not believe that alcohol and/or speeding were factors in the crash.



An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.



The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have any information relative to the identity of any other involved vehicle(s) or driver(s) to contact Officer Blayne Matsui of the Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit at 961-2339.

This is the 5th traffic fatality this year compared to 2 at this time last year, police say.