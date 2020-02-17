“Imua TMT Panel – 2/3 – Hawaiian Sovereignty” Video by Imua TMT panel organizers, edited by BIVN. (BIVN) – Supporters of the planned Thirty Meter Telescope on Maunakea held a panel discussion on Sunday, February 16, at the Crown Room of the Grand Naniloa Hotel in Hilo. Samuel W. King II of Imua TMT served as the moderator of the event. The panel included: Wally Ishibashi, Senior Adviser to the Office of Mauna Kea Management Heather Kaluna, an astronomer with UH Hilo Richard Ha, a Big Island farmer and businessman James Mauliola Keaka Stone Jr., an attorney, educator, and cultural practitioner Kalepa Baybayan, a captain and Pwo navigator The discussion was recorded by the event organizers and shared with media. We selected a few clips from the talk to present here. The entire talk can been viewed on the Imua TMT Facebook page. “Imua TMT Panel – 3/3 – Are Young Astronomers Discouraged?” Video by Imua TMT panel organizers, edited by BIVN.
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Imua TMT organized a talk story at the Crown Room of the Grand Naniloa Hotel on Sunday.
(BIVN) – Supporters of the planned Thirty Meter Telescope on Maunakea held a panel discussion on Sunday, February 16, at the Crown Room of the Grand Naniloa Hotel in Hilo.
Samuel W. King II of Imua TMT served as the moderator of the event.
The panel included:
The discussion was recorded by the event organizers and shared with media. We selected a few clips from the talk to present here. The entire talk can been viewed on the Imua TMT Facebook page.
“Imua TMT Panel – 3/3 – Are Young Astronomers Discouraged?” Video by Imua TMT panel organizers, edited by BIVN.