(BIVN) – Supporters of the planned Thirty Meter Telescope on Maunakea held a panel discussion on Sunday, February 16, at the Crown Room of the Grand Naniloa Hotel in Hilo.

Samuel W. King II of Imua TMT served as the moderator of the event.

The panel included:

Wally Ishibashi, Senior Adviser to the Office of Mauna Kea Management

Heather Kaluna, an astronomer with UH Hilo

Richard Ha, a Big Island farmer and businessman

James Mauliola Keaka Stone Jr., an attorney, educator, and cultural practitioner

Kalepa Baybayan, a captain and Pwo navigator

The discussion was recorded by the event organizers and shared with media. We selected a few clips from the talk to present here. The entire talk can been viewed on the Imua TMT Facebook page.