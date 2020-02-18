video by BIVN, audio courtesy Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense
Wind Advisory For Hawaii, 50 mph Gusts Possible
by Big Island Video News
HILO, Hawaiʻi - "Be aware of downed trees, utility disruptions, and that road closures may occur without notice," Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated.
(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory for the windward side of Hawaiʻi Island, in effect from now until 6 p.m. Thursday. A strong high pressure system north of Hawaii will drive windy trades over the next few days, forecasters say.
Northeast winds of 20 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph are expected. “Winds this strong are capable of downing trees and causing power outages,” forecasters wrote. “Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with extreme caution.”
Due to the Wind Advisory, Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a message on Tuesday, recommending the following precautions:
Secure outdoor items such as tents and outdoor furniture.
Motorist, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with caution.
Be aware of downed trees, utility disruptions, and that road closures may occur without notice.
Please stay clear of downed utility lines and report to authorities.
