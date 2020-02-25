(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for north-facing shores of Hawaiʻi Island, from Hawi in North Kohala along the Hāmākua Coast to Cape Kumukahi in Puna, through Wednesday evening.

Surf heights will build to 12 to 16 feet this evening.

Due to the High Surf Advisory, Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported:

There are no closures at this time but be aware that beach and road closures may occur at any time.

Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution if you enter the water.

According to a National Weather Service discussion: