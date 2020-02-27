(BIVN) – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Hawaiʻi Island, in effect until 6 a.m. HST on Friday morning.

Northeast winds could be 15 to 30 mph with possible localized gusts over 50 mph, forecasters say.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says the advisory is in effect from Hawi in North Kohala along the Hāmākua cost through Cape Kumukahi in Puna to South Point in Kāʻu. “The Wind Advisory includes the area around the Mauna Kea Access Road in the Saddle,” the emergency officials said.

“Portions of the Big Island where winds are enhanced by terrain,” will be affected, the National Weather Service said, “mainly across leeward areas of the Kohala Districts, the western parts of the Humuʻula Saddle, near South Point, and downslope areas in the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.”

“Due to the potential impacts of High Wind, please tie down loose objects or move them indoors before sundown,” civil defense said. “You will be informed of any change in conditions that may affect you safety.”

“Borderline conditions are expected on Friday, and strong winds may affect additional parts of the state this weekend,” forecasters said.