(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued an update concerning the global COVID-19 virus outbreak on Tuesday morning, saying that the Hawaiʻi Department of Health “confirms that laboratory results of a person that was under investigation on Hawaii Island are negative.”

The Hawaiʻi Tribune-Herald reported that the person had been in isolation at Hilo Medical Center.

Officials say there are no cases of coronavirus in the State of Hawaiʻi, and the health department has no health advisories for the State of Hawaiʻi at this time.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 60 cases of COVID-19 from 12 states. “Twenty-two of these cases are travel-related; 11 are believed to be person-to-person spread; and for the remaining 27 the source of exposure is still under investigation,” CDC reported.

The 12 states that have reported cases include: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Officials say the following National travel policies are in effect:

The Department of State “Do Not Travel” advisories for China and Iran remain in effect, “Reconsider Travel” advisories are issued for Italy, Mongolia, and South Korea, and “Exercise Increased Caution Travel” advisories continue for Hong Kong, Japan, and Macau.

In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend you not travel to China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea.

For your information, as the coronavirus conditions change rapidly, you should verify Department of State and CDC travel and health advisories for where you are going before finalizing your travel plans.

Officials are reminding the public: