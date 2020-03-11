(BIVN) – The community came out to the Public Access, Open Space, and Natural Resources Preservation Commission meeting in Hilo on Monday to speak in favor of acquiring lands at Pepeʻekeo Point for preservation.

Land owners Hilo Project LLC submitted the PONC suggestion for the parcel, located at Tax Map Key No. (3) 2-8-008:151. Hilo Project LLC has a hsitory of litigation with the county over access on the property, but now appear to be willing sellers to PONC.

The purchase of the property would be critical to fishermen, testified Jaerick Medeiros-Garcia, as well as beneficial to the community which otherwise have a difficult time reaching the shore.

Other residents, like Kuʻulani Muise, provided background on the cultural importance of the location in the ahupuaʻa of Makahanaloa.

