(BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi system is taking action due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sporting events, including those held at UH Hilo, have been suspended indefinitely. Campuses will remain open, however in-person classes will be moving online.

UH President David Lassner held a press conference on Thursday afternoon to explain the university actions. He shared this message with students, faculty, staff, and media:

Aloha University of Hawaiʻi ʻOhana,



Thank you for your perseverance and patience through this increasingly difficult time with the rapidly evolving COVID-19 health crisis. Fortunately, at this time, there have been no confirmed cases on any UH campus or significant links to UH.



The decisions outlined below are not made lightly; they are intended to protect the health and safety of our community to the extent possible, while continuing to provide all our students with the outstanding education that characterizes the University of Hawaiʻi. The measures being put into place will also help protect our employees.



The 10-campus UH system will move to online delivery of courses beginning Monday, March 23, the first day of instruction after spring break. If a class needs to continue to be taught face-to-face to meet learning objectives, students will be informed after approval by the campus.



At this time, in-person courses are scheduled to resume Monday, April 13. In the hope that we can return to normal classroom practices, the in-person start date will continue to be reevaluated, and updates will be provided as needed. Regardless of modality, UH is committed to completing the academic semester and enabling students to graduate on schedule.



While instruction will move online, our campuses will remain open, and most services will continue to be provided. University employees will continue to perform their duties, libraries will maintain regular hours and student housing will remain open for current residents who have nowhere else to go. All student employees and graduate assistants will continue their duties as normal and will be paid accordingly.



We are also announcing restrictions on university travel and events. We know that this message will not answer everyone’s questions, and there will be additional clarification provided in the days to come. Given the extreme fluidity of the COVID-19 situation, all guidance provided is subject to change as the situation evolves.



Preparing to teach and learn online



Most, if not all, of our faculty have begun preparing to deliver courses online. Students will be receiving directions on accessing online instruction from their respective campus in the coming week.



The UH Online Innovation Center (UHOIC) has created the Teaching During an Emergency website to assist during this transition. This website includes a Teaching During an Emergency Checklist for Faculty. Your individual campuses will alert you to additional resources and training opportunities, and you may request more assistance by completing the UHOIC request assistance form. Check the site daily for updated and additional resources and tools, and for opportunities to receive training via videos and workshops.



Students who do not have access to their own computers may use those available in campus libraries and computer labs. UHOIC and UH Information Technology Services will work with campus offices and others to ensure support for our students and faculty with particular needs.



Events



All UH Mānoa and UH Hilo sporting events have been suspended indefinitely by agreement of the presidents and chancellors of the institutions in our athletic conferences.



Large public events with more than 100 individuals in a confined space that are sponsored by UH are being postponed or canceled as of Monday, March 16. Similarly, the university will not be scheduling new public events of this kind until further notice. All attendees planning to attend an event already scheduled should contact the event organizer or venue to check if the event has been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.



We understand the concern many have surrounding spring commencement ceremonies in May. The university will continue to evaluate the situation so we can make a decision and communicate it as soon as possible.



Travel



No new non-essential university-sponsored out-of-state travel may be planned, and most already scheduled travel should be canceled. If you have previously scheduled UH-sponsored travel, contact your supervisor and/or fiscal administrator for guidance on canceling or postponing travel.



Campuses will remain open and the semester will be completed



UH’s 10 campuses will remain open and continue to operate as normal, with the exception of in-person classes moving online. All employees, including students and graduate assistants, are expected to continue to come to work. Student housing, libraries, dining and the student recreation centers at UH Mānoa and UH Hilo will remain open to help support the wellness of our students and employees. Research activities on campus will continue as normal.



Student residents are asked to notify student housing officials of their plans to remain in their residences or of their expected return dates. For those students who decide to travel during spring break (or longer), their rooms will be left untouched and ready for their return.



Applicability of guidelines



Again, given the extreme fluidity of the COVID-19 situation, this guidance is subject to change as the situation evolves. Exceptions to these guidelines may be granted only by an Officer of the University of Hawaiʻi: UH Mānoa Provost, UH Hilo Chancellor, UH West O‘ahu Chancellor, Vice President for Community Colleges, other Vice Presidents and the President.



Next steps



We know that there are more questions and we will work to answer them as quickly as possible. For example, we will be issuing additional instructions for individuals who must engage in self-quarantine.



The best way to navigate this unprecedented crisis is for all of us to work together. We have one of the greatest university systems in the world, and it is because of all of you—our students, faculty and staff who collaborate with diligence, dignity and respect. Please continue to exercise compassion and aloha for each other, even as we face the difficult stresses ahead. Our goal is to complete the semester with and for our students. We will not only get through this, but we can emerge stronger, wiser and closer.



UH email updates on COVID-19 will continue and you can stay informed through our our UH System COVID-19 and UH Mānoa COVID-19 web pages. If you have any questions, please email: covid19@hawaii.edu.



Mahalo nui loa,

David Lassner

University of Hawaiʻi President