(BIVN) – The Aloha ʻĀina Party (AAP) is the newest political party in Hawaiʻi, and is now eligible to field candidates for the 2020 elections.

On Friday, party co-founder Pua Ishibashi spoke to media at the foot of the Kamehameha Statue in Hilo, while a handful of political supporters stood behind him holding AAP banners.

The Aloha ʻĀina Party issued this media release on Thursday:

The State Office of Elections has certified the AAP as legitimate and official after satisfying every requirement to be a political party in Hawaii. This includes over 1,600 signatures, far exceeding the 757 signatures of registered voters required, on a Petition. This also includes a mandatory 20-day review/objection period that ended today at 4pm.



The AAP was founded by three native Hawaiians who are members of the Royal Order of Kamehameha (Don Kaulia, Pua Ishibashi, and Desmon Haumea). It is founded on traditional Hawaiian values such as living Aloha, being Pono, and advocating for Hooponopono (to make things right). In this context the AAP may be considered a Hawaiian political party. The first Hawaiian political party in over 107-years. However, “the AAP is open and inclusive to everyone and will address the needs and concerns of all the people in Hawaii” said Pua Ishibashi, AAP founding member.



The AAP may be summarized by its 5-foundatonal principles. This includes recognition of the Divine, to Aloha the People, Malama (care for) the Aina (land), demand government Accountability and Transparency, and advocate for Hooponopono, to make right what is wrong, regarding the Overthrow of the Kingdom of Hawaii in 1893.



“The nation and Hawaii are experiencing a growing trend of historic lows (23%) in political satisfaction. That includes political parties, elected officials, and State and Federal governments. In this regard, the AAP represents a new and better way that will challenge and change how politics and governments currently do business” Ishibashi continued.



Regarding its immediate goals, Ishibashi said “Now we secure candidates for every elected office in the state of Hawaii for the 2020 Elections. This includes County, State, and Federal level elected offices. Then we begin the needed change from the inside out to benefit our keiki, ourselves, our kupuna, and future generations”

For more information about the Aloha ʻĀina Party please, party representatives say you can visit alohaainaparty.com.