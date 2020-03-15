(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu says a Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for all Hawaiian islands starting this evening through Tuesday afternoon, as a Kona low forms west of the islands Sunday night.

Forecasters say “increased southeast to south winds, bands of heavy rainfall, and thunderstorms are expected. While all islands could experience flooding rainfall, Kauai and Oahu will see the greatest risk.”

“Heavy rain will likely affect urban and leeward locations as well as lower elevations, which are more vulnerable to flooding impacts,” the forecasters added.

The National Weather Service went into greater detail in its 4 a.m. discussion: