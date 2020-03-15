(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi students, already on Spring Break for the coming week, will now stay home for another week until March 30.

Governor David Ige made the announcement during a press conference held on Sunday afternoon, as officials announced three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state of Hawaiʻi. These are reported to be travel related cases, and officials say the State still has not seen cases stemming from community spread, as of yet. None of the new cases is on Hawaiʻi Island.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Education has not yet put out an official statement on the change of plans.

Hawaiʻi Island State Representative Nicole Lowen was the first to say an extended school closure was in the works. “Announcement coming soon that Hawai’i schools will be closed until at least March 30th,” she posted on Facebook. “Possible extension of the closure will be assessed as situation continues to evolve. I will share additional details as I get them. Please continue to wash hands, practice social distancing, etc. This is not a drill!”

The extended closure will only entail four school days because it will include the Prince Kūhiō Day state holiday, Governor Ige said.

The governor also said things are changing on a day-to-day basis and plans could also change.