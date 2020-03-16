(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Council Finance Committee on Tuesday advanced a bill that will authorize the issuance of up to $103 million in general obligation bonds to fund various Capital Improvement Projects around the Big Island.

During its meeting held in Hilo, councilmembers gave a positive recommendation to Bill 145, which was introduced by Council Chair Aaron Chung.

The projects listed in connection with the bill include the Ane Keohokālole Highway Phase III (Hina Lani Street to Kaiminani Drive), Puna Connectivity and Emergency Access Routes, Paniolo Avenue Rehabilitation / Waikoloa Intersection Construction, Kawili Street Shoulder Improvements in Hilo, Māmalahoa Highway Resurfacing (Hohola Drive to Kekehau Street), Plumeria Street Rehabilitation in Honokaʻa; and Waiānuenue Avenue Resurfacing.

The bill next goes to the full council for first reading.