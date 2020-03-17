(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for leeward areas on the island of Hawaiʻi until 9:30 p.m. HST, while a Flash Flood Watch continues to be in effect for the entire island.

At 6:30 p.m. HST, “radar indicated heavy showers and thunderstorms moving ashore over leeward Big Island from Hawaiian Ocean View to Honaunau to Kailua-Kona”, forecasters reported, “bringing rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour.”

“Showers will move northeast at 15 mph, and will bring localized flooding and very low visibility,” the National Weather Service stated. “Showers are also expected to increase in coverage and intensity over the leeward Kohala District later this evening.”

The Big Island has been under a Flash Flood Watch all day, as a kona low west of the state continues to produce bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms across portions of the island chain. Kauai and Oahu have been getting especially soaked.

Due to the Flood Advisory, Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says the following are issued:

Residents in flood prone areas remain alert for flooding conditions.

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches, and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff may cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility, and poor braking.

Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.

Do not attempt to cross fast flowing or rising water; turn around don’t drown.

Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Treat flashing traffic lights as a 4-way stop.

Remember, if lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Just before 4 p.m., the National Weather Service provided this information in a lengthy discussion: