(BIVN) – All County employees are to report to work as scheduled, says Mayor Harry Kim, and Big Island restaurants, bars, and places of worship may make their own decision as to whether they stay open or close.

The mayor made the clarification in a Tuesday night audio message distributed under the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense channel of communication.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Governor David Ige held a press conference to present the State of Hawaiʻi plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, called 15 Days to Slow the Spread. In his message, the governor directed residents to “limit social gatherings to groups of 10 people or less to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines,” to close bars, clubs, theatres, entertainment centers and visitor attractions, and to suspend services and activities in places of worship.

However, the mayor said in his evening message that Hawaiʻi Island “restaurants, bars, and places of worship may make their own decision as to open or close.” He also wants those same places to address how they will minimize the risk to customers.

Here is the full text of Mayor Kim’s message: