(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi schools will now be closed as of March 30, following a spring break that was already extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and employees will begin remote work on Thursday, March 19th.

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education will hold a press conference Thursday, March 19, at 3 p.m., although it has already stated the following:

The Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) will close its offices except for essential functions effective Thursday, March 19. Schools will close March 30 following the extension of spring break. Employee return dates will be staggered. Students are anticipated to return to school April 7. HIDOE employees will be working remotely and those who need to perform duties at a campus or office during this period will be limited to those tasks before returning to their telework arrangement.

The decision follows a Hawaii State Teachers Association prohibited practice complaint filed on Tuesday with the Hawaii Labor Relations Board, after Governor David Ige directed teachers to return to public schools on March 23. HSTA said the state’s plan violated two key provisions of the union’s Collective Bargaining Agreement under Teacher Protection.

The HIDOE “will be meeting internally and with key stakeholders today to finalize logistics. Additional details will be made public at a press conference Thursday.”