HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - As COVID-19 cases, (and government restrictions) increase, Hawaiian Airlines is making further adjustments to its network.
(BIVN) – Declining demand and government travel restrictions are forcning Hawaiian Airlines to further reduce its flight schedule systemwide.
That includes the suspension of daily nonstop service between Kona (KOA) and Līhu‘e (LIH) after March 31. Affected guests will be accommodated via Honolulu or Kahului, Maui (OGG), the airline says.
The airline issued this media release on Wednesday:
Hawaiian Airlines is reducing its flight schedule systemwide by nearly 40 percent in April as the state of Hawai‘i deals with increasing COVID-19 cases and resulting government restrictions and pronouncements impacting travel.
Hawaiian remains focused on supporting its guests’ travel needs and minimizing disruptions as it closely evaluates challenging market conditions to guide network adjustments.
To keep guests informed, Hawaiian today launched an updated flight schedule grid with the latest status on affected routes. The carrier’s COVID-19 hub also lists travel waivers that will provide guests flexibility when booking and changing flights, and describes enhance cleaning measures to keep employees and guests safe.
Key changes announced today include:
International
Tahiti:
Suspending nonstop service between Honolulu (HNL) and Papeete (PPT) due to new arrival restrictions by the French Polynesian government mirroring recent requirements imposed in Australia and New Zealand. The last HNL-PPT roundtrip will operate on March 21. Service is scheduled to resume in May.
Japan:
Changing from daily to six weekly nonstop flights between Honolulu (HNL) and Osaka’s Kansai Airport (KIX), from April 6-28.
Changing from four to three weekly nonstop flights between Honolulu (HNL) and Fukuoka (FUK), from April 5-June 1.
Domestic
North America:
Suspending for the month of April nonstop service between Kahului, Maui (OGG) and Las Vegas (LAS) operated with narrow-body Airbus A321neo aircraft after the flight from LAS to OGG on March 31. Hawaiian will continue to offer daily nonstop service between Honolulu (HNL) and LAS with wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft.
Suspending for the month of April a second daily nonstop flight operated with A321neo aircraft between Honolulu (HNL) and Seattle (SEA) and San Francisco (SFO). Hawaiian continues to offer daily service between HNL and both SEA and SFO with A330 aircraft.
Adjusting flight frequencies on select Hawai‘i-North America routes.
Neighbor Island:
Reducing some service frequencies where demand is lowest, while preserving important connectivity between the Hawaiian Islands with a network of more than 100 daily flights in April. Hawaiian is suspending daily nonstop service between Kona (KOA) and Līhu‘e (LIH) after March 31 and affected guests will be accommodated via Honolulu or Kahului, Maui (OGG).
by Big Island Video News
on at
