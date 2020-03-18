(BIVN) – Declining demand and government travel restrictions are forcning Hawaiian Airlines to further reduce its flight schedule systemwide.

That includes the suspension of daily nonstop service between Kona (KOA) and Līhu‘e (LIH) after March 31. Affected guests will be accommodated via Honolulu or Kahului, Maui (OGG), the airline says.

The airline issued this media release on Wednesday: