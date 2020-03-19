(BIVN) – On Thursday, the Hawaiʻi State House of Representatives circulated a strongly worded letter to Governor David Ige, signed by Democratic House Speaker Scott Saiki, urging immediate and decisive action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On a day when the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped from 16 to 26, and a fellow state lawmaker in the opposite chamber – State Senator Clarence K. Nishihara – became the first elected official in Hawaiʻi to test positive for the virus, the House Speaker called for a complete shutdown of the entire state to slow the spread of the illness.

In his letter, written “on behalf of the House of Representatives and the people of Hawaii,” Saiki called for everyone in Hawaiʻi to shelter-in-place for the next two weeks, quarantine all travelers arriving from outside Hawaiʻi for 15 days, and prohibit all nonessential inter-island and out-of-state travel.

Here is the full letter to the governor: