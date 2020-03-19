(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Island’s Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard today suspended her presidential campaign, and said she is offering her full support to Vice President Joe Biden “in his quest to bring our country together.”

Gabbard also emphasized that the best way she can be of service at this time “is to continue to work for the health and wellbeing of the people of Hawaii and our country in Congress, and to stand ready to serve in uniform should the Hawaii National Guard be activated.”

In October, Gabbard said she will not seek re-election to the U.S. House.

Gabbard released a video over social media, and issued this campaign statement:

Our nation is facing an unprecedented global crisis that highlights the inextricable bonds of humanity, and how foreign policy and domestic policy are inseparable. We are all in this together and we must all rise to meet this moment — in service to our country and our fellow man.



This is not the first time we have faced adversity together. And it will not be the last.



After the terrorist attack by al-Qaeda on our country on 9/11, we stood together as Americans, motivated to serve, marshaling our forces to defeat our common enemy. I and so many others enlisted in the military to do just that. Likewise today, as Americans and all of humanity, we face a common enemy. It is once again time, as Americans and as neighbors in this global community, that we stand together, and work hand in hand to defeat this new enemy — the coronavirus.



Throughout my life, and this campaign, my motivation has been to serve God, our country, and the American people as best I can. I feel that the best way I can be of service at this time is to continue to work for the health and wellbeing of the people of Hawaii and our country in Congress, and to stand ready to serve in uniform should the Hawaii National Guard be activated.



After Tuesday’s primary results, it is clear that Democratic Primary voters have chosen Vice President Joe Biden to be the person who will take on President Trump in the general election.



I know Vice President Biden and his wife and am grateful to have called his son Beau, who also served in the National Guard, a friend. Although I may not agree with the Vice President on every issue, I know that he has a good heart and is motivated by his love for our country and the American people. I’m confident that he will lead our country guided by the spirit of aloha — respect and compassion — and thus help heal the divisiveness that has been tearing our country apart.



Today, I’m suspending my presidential campaign, and offering my full support to Vice President Joe Biden in his quest to bring our country together.



I will continue to advocate for a 21st century foreign policy. One based on mutual respect and cooperation instead of confrontation, where we as a community of nations can work together to overcome the challenges that our people face — preventing and stopping pandemics like the coronavirus now affecting all of us, tackling climate change, combatting terrorism, and removing the existential threat of nuclear war which hangs over all our heads. I will continue to do everything I can to help bring an end to the new Cold War and nuclear arms race, and end regime change wars, which are costing us trillions of dollars, so we can invest these precious resources in the needs of the American people — health care, rebuilding our infrastructure, education, and so much more.



I want to extend my best wishes to my friends Senator Bernie Sanders, his wife Jane, Nina Turner and their many supporters for the work they’ve done. I have a great appreciation for Senator Sanders’ love for our country and the American people and his sincere desire to improve the lives of all Americans.



To the many people across our country who dedicated their time, energy, and resources to my campaign, working tirelessly to get our message out, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. I look forward to speaking to you more in the coming days about why I made this decision, and how we can continue to work together for our common cause.



Thank you for standing with me. I will always have your back.