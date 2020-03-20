(BIVN) – Effective Saturday, March 21, all County of Hawai‘i beach and shoreline parks are closed.

County officials say that includes all public shoreline access easements, public open space shoreline and coastal lands, undeveloped county shoreline and coastal lands.

All camping, pavilion and use permits associated with these affected lands are also cancelled or suspended until further notice, county officials say.

In addition, the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources, which previously announced the closure of six state parks on the Big Island, said all ocean and trail tours and all Hawaiʻi state parks are now closed, as well.

From the Hawaiʻi DLNR: